HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $39,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $102,369,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $244.43. 1,130,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,238. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

