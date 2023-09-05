SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $232.28 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $232.28 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18558952 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $26,809,921.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

