380 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.
Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %
SPG traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.74. 1,066,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,249. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.29.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
