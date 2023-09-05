HBC Financial Services PLLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.61. 818,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

