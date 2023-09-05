HBC Financial Services PLLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 340.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after buying an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,209. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

