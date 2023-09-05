HBC Financial Services PLLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 10.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,167. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

