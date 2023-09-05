iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 29.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

