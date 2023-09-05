German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $221,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CRH by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 851,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 54,973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CRH by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CRH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. 1,516,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

