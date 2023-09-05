German American Bancorp Inc. Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. 2,392,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,179. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

