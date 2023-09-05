German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. 3,247,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,119,865. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

