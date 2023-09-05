German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,251,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,966,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.91. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

