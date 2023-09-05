Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $136.55. 9,156,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,362,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

