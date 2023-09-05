German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.05. 2,981,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

