HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 369,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,761. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

