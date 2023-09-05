HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys Shares of 600 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,444,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,704,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,179,000 after buying an additional 457,839 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,211. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

