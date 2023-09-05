HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys 500 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clear Secure by 147.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 240,222 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,786,000 after purchasing an additional 486,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clear Secure by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Clear Secure by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

