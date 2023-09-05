HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 550 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 1,367,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,887. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

