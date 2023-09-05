HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes $31,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ASML by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $664.46. 379,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,881. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $692.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $262.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

