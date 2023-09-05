BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 235.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.4% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Natixis bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 813,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

