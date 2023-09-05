iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 118,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,871. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

