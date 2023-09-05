ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.
ABC Technologies Trading Up 11.5 %
ABCT traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.69. 135,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.75. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.38. The company has a market cap of C$773.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.21.
About ABC Technologies
