ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

ABC Technologies Trading Up 11.5 %

ABCT traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.69. 135,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.75. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.38. The company has a market cap of C$773.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.21.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

