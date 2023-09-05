Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Set at C$3.50 by Industrial Alliance Securities

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$3.50 price objective by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of ALYA traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.37. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,117. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63. The stock has a market cap of C$209.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

