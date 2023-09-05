Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

CWB stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,206. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.20. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$29.39.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.