Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CWB. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

Shares of CWB traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.91. The company had a trading volume of 432,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.39.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

