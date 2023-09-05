Scotiabank Raises NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Laurentian lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

NWH.UN traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.86. 355,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.06 and a twelve month high of C$12.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.73.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

