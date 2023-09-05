Scotiabank Raises NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Laurentian lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
- How to Invest in Energy
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.