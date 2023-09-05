Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

TSE:CWB traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.91. 432,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,206. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

