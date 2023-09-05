Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Set at C$4.00 by CIBC

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) received a C$4.00 target price from stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 220.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
