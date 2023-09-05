Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$56.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of CCO traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.67. 995,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,391. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$28.98 and a 52 week high of C$51.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.833935 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

