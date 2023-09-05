Stantec (TSE:STN) Given a C$99.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a C$99.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.30.

STN stock traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$91.57. The company had a trading volume of 186,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,483. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$58.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.0703405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

