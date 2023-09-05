Connolly Sarah T. Sells 320 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $252.47. 763,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.26. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

