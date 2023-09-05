Connolly Sarah T. Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $704.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

