Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 26.7% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 979,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,476,000 after buying an additional 41,701 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 114,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 89,858 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.04. 2,789,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,086. The company has a market cap of $331.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.27 and a 200 day moving average of $389.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

