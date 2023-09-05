International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.