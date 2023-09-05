Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 9,400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MA traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $412.99. 966,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.50 and its 200-day moving average is $378.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

