Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 33.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

