Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 360 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,274,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

