O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.76. 61,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.71. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

