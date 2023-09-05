Greenspring Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3 %

NVDA traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.56. 24,722,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,602,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

