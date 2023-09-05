Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. 5,344,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,071. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

