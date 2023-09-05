Greenspring Advisors LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 526,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.37 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.