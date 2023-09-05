Greenspring Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. 8,294,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,526,109. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

