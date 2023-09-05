Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 435 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PM traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.26. 1,076,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

