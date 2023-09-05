Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $56,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 151,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

