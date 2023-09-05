Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Lessened by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Linde by 183.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.79. 379,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,385. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

