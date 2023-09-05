367,436 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 367,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned 1.94% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,014,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,718 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 712,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 682,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 76,141 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

