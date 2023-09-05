WMS Partners LLC Sells 18,175 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. 492,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,417. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

