The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.62. 2,008,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $359.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

