WMS Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $178.80. 4,494,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

