iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 499,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.