WMS Partners LLC Sells 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.96. 1,340,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

